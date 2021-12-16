Ramon P. Hunt

Ramon P. Hunt passed away Dec. 14, 2021 at the age of 84 years. He was born July 6, 1937 to Paul and Golda (Albers) Hunt in Tecumseh. He graduated from Lewiston Consolidated High School in 1956. He spent four years in the Army National Guard from 1959-1963. Ramon married Delores Parde on Feb. 8, 1963 at the Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell. He worked for Brandt Roofing until purchasing the business. Ramon was the owner of Hunt Roofing for many years working alongside his sons. He also loved farming and cattle. Everyone that knew Ramon knew his love for conversation with friends, family and strangers. In later years, he enjoyed trips with Delores to Branson, Minnesota and Jam Sessions.

Ramon is survived by his loving wife of 58 plus years, Delores (Parde) Hunt of Crab Orchard; two daughters, Sherri Rees (Wayne) of Liberty and Rhonda Epp (Steve) of Blue Springs; son, Rodney Hunt (Lisa) of Filley; grandchildren, Holden (Ashley) Rees, Sydney (Tom) Blount, Delaney (Mitch) Roberts, Dillon Epp, Jared Epp and Tucker Epp, Tami (Anthony) Schnuelle, Ethan Hunt, Jace Hunt and Ryan Hunt; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Buzzard of Burchard and Pauline Malone (John) of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Marles Theasmeyer (Duane) of Crete, Verla Busboom (Ronnie) of Cortland, Norma Trauernicht (Rolland) of Windsor, CO, LeeAnna Jurgens (Lyle), Janet Schuster (Kenny) and LaVonnna Moslander (Danny), all of Pickrell; nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Robert, daughter Karen, parents-in-law, Willm and Clara Parde and brother-in-law, Dale Buzzard.

Celebration of Life service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. The service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Inurnment will be in the Crab Orchard Cemetery, Crab Orchard. Condolences may be left @ www.wherrymortuary.com.