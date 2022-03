Ramon P. Hunt

Celebration of Life service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. The service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Inurnment will be in the Crab Orchard Cemetery, Crab Orchard. Condolences may be left @ www.wherrymortuary.com.