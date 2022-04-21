Randolph O. Hay

Randolph O. Hay, age 76, of Paw Paw, MI passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 in Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Randy was born February 3, 1946 in Watervliet, MI, the son of Randolph H. and Frances L. (Orris) Hay and has lived in the Paw Paw, Bangor area the majority of his life. He served in the US Army and the National Guard for 32 years. He was a lifelong learner and graduated from Bangor High School as Valedictorian, and has degrees from Michigan State University, University of Michigan, and Western Michigan University. He served as Commander of the Decatur American Legion, and President of The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail, volunteered with Eleanor's Pantry, built ramps for Senior Services, did Vita Income Taxes for United Way, and served others in many ways. He enjoyed walking and walked across the State of Michigan, Spain, Portugal, England, and Scotland. He taught Spanish in Decatur High School for many years.

Surviving are his significant other, Sharon Meabon of Paw Paw; 2 brothers, Paul C. (Julie) Hay of Beatrice and Joe (Eva) Hay of Bangor; sister-in-law, Deena Hay of Lawrence; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, especially his favorite, Joyce. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Frank A. Hay.

The family will meet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home. Burial will take place in June at Fort Custer National Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to The Friends of Kal-Haven Trail or Eleanors Pantry.