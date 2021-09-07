Menu
Raymond Pettinger
Raymond William Pettinger

Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Burchard. Officiating Father Michael Christensen. Masks are required at the graveside and visitation. A radio transmitter will be available at the graveside service for those choosing to stay in their vehicles. Memorial masses can be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Burchard. Interment: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Burchard. Memorials: family's choice. www.wherrymortuary.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sep
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery
Burchard, NE
Amen, Irene. Raymond was a good man and uncle. He personified what has become known as "The Greatest Generation," as did all of our parents. Their devotion to faith, family, hard work, sacrifice and love of country have provided just about all the comforts our generation enjoys today. Raymond was kind and humble, very Christ-like virtues, and not surprising for a man with strong religious faith. Takes courage, too. I will always remember his great sense of humor. That he enjoyed teasing us as kids and sharing a laugh and smile with us. I will miss him but am comforted that he has gone on to his reward and is in a far better place. RIP
Jim Worlein
Family
September 6, 2021
Jim Worlein and Family
September 5, 2021
May you find comfort in God during this difficult time . Doug/ Ava and family I´m sorry for your loss . I fondly remembered him shelling walnuts recently when I noticed while mowing I had a ton . Always in my prayers .
Deedra Zabokrtsky
Other
September 5, 2021
Raymond will always be remembered for his kindness, giving and sharing personality. He will be missed dearly, but we are comforted that he will be reunited with all his friends, family and the love ones he has lost.
Irene Diamond
Family
September 3, 2021
