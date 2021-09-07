Amen, Irene. Raymond was a good man and uncle. He personified what has become known as "The Greatest Generation," as did all of our parents. Their devotion to faith, family, hard work, sacrifice and love of country have provided just about all the comforts our generation enjoys today. Raymond was kind and humble, very Christ-like virtues, and not surprising for a man with strong religious faith. Takes courage, too. I will always remember his great sense of humor. That he enjoyed teasing us as kids and sharing a laugh and smile with us. I will miss him but am comforted that he has gone on to his reward and is in a far better place. RIP

Jim Worlein Family September 6, 2021