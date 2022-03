Regan Victoria Lauber

Funeral services for Regan Lauber will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Milford High School gymnasium, 301 South G Street. Visitation will be Thursday, March 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday, March 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lauber Funeral Home, Milford.