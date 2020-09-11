Rhonda R. (Snyder) Weise

Rhonda R. (Snyder) Weise, 57 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. She was born on November 19, 1962 in Beatrice to Furman and Shirley (Aden) Snyder. Rhonda graduated from Beatrice High School in 1980. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Peru State College. Rhonda married David Weise on June 8, 1984 in Beatrice. She was currently a social worker at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. Rhonda was a member of the NATRC and enjoyed riding her horse Cisco, watching her niece play softball and her nephews race, working in her garden with her flowers and Husker football.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, David; son, Alex Weise of Lincoln; siblings, Carrie Hancock and husband Joe of Adams, Michael Snyder and wife Lori of Council Bluffs, IA, Jackie Moser and husband Shawn of St. Joseph, MO; nieces and nephews, Melissa Carlson and husband Shawn of Beatrice, Corey Baker and wife Rose of Roca, Trevor Baker of Crete, Taylor Hancock of Adams, Jeremy Snyder and wife Melissa of Beatrice, Dillon Moser and wife Brenna of Overland Park, KS, Kaitlin Moser and husband Quentin of St. Joseph, MO, Jolene Schmeidler Nick Bridges, both of Council Bluffs, IA, Dustin Weise and wife Kim of Appleton, WI; many other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; brother-in-law, Danny Weise and wife Diana of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Carol Blobaum and husband Brian of Fairbury; border collies, Scout and Gus; and her horse, Cisco. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Kevin Snyder and his wife Tammy.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Beatrice with Pastor Nolan Hayes officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.