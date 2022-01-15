Menu
Richard Haddix
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Richard William Haddix

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. The service will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. In order to keep everyone safe masks are requested. Interment will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:00 a.m. Monday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Richard's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE
Jan
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE
