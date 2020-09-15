Richard L. Drewes

Richard L. Drewes, 86 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at The Kensington in Beatrice. He was born on July 3, 1934 in Fairbury to Louis and Lena (Lucking) Drewes. Richard graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard where he was involved with artillery and had commendation medals as a marksman in pistol and rifle. Richard married Carlene Rosecrans on June 2, 1968 in Odell. He grew up in the Jansen area and ran the family farm until 1974 when he moved to Plymouth. Richard worked at Dempster Manufacturing for 9 years and at Store Kraft Manufacturing for 14 years. In between those jobs, Richard was self-employed working in carpentry where he loved working with his hands like years before on the farm. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and especially time with his family and grandchildren.

Richard is survived by a son, Douglas and wife Michelle of Lincoln; daughter, Diana Prochaska and husband Stephen of Vancouver, WA, Darcey Revis and husband Randy of Beatrice; grandchildren, Chandler, Chase and Mikala Drewes, Nikolas, Kaleigh and Abby Prochaska, Caleb and Ashley Revis; sisters-in-law, Gerane Drewes of Beatrice, Ruth Rosecrans of Crete; and several nieces and nephews including what he considered his sister, Joyce Mitchell of Hastings. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carlene on November 30, 2015; brothers, Raymond Drewes and wife Hazel, Marvin Drewes; sister, Marlene Malchow and husband Marvin; and infant sister, Laveina Drewes.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church west of Plymouth with Pastor Marilyn Hasemann officiating. Interment with military rites will follow in the Odell American Cemetery north of Odell. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.