Richard Medals
Richard W. Medals Sr.

Richard W. Medals Sr., 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Beatrice Health and Rehab Center Saturday morning, October 2, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1944 in Hastings to Victor and Marjorie (Petty) Medals. Dick was a 1962 graduate of West Point High School. Dick and Joyce L. Brandt were married on September 22, 1963. Dick had owned and operated Wilcox Cleaners for 37 years, worked in the meat department at Sun Mart, and had been employed at Hidden Acres Pro Shop. He had attended the First Christian Church in Beatrice. Dick also had been past member of the Beatrice Jaycees, Beatrice Lions Club (Past President), PTA (Vice President), YMCA and Beatrice Red Cross Board of Directors, Beatrice Eagles and Elks Clubs, Beatrice Chamber of Commerce, and had been a scout leader for Cub and Boy Scouts in Beatrice. Dick was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce, and operated the score clock at Beatrice High School for over 15 years. Dick enjoyed golfing, bowling, visiting family, music, and dancing.

Survivors include his wife Joyce; son Steven Medals and wife Stacy of Richardson, TX.; grandchildren Emma, Willa and Elliot Medals; sister Ann Gross of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Richard Medals Jr. (2017).

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Sharon Schuster officiating. The service will also be LiveStreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Private family inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available for signatures Friday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge.


Joyce, I am so sorry for your loss. He had fought so hard. He will be greatly missed. My prayers for you and your family.
Kathy Kroemer
October 5, 2021
