Richard Medals
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Richard W. Medals Sr.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Sharon Schuster officiating. The service will also be LiveStreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Private family inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dick's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2021.
Joyce, I am so sorry for your loss. He had fought so hard. He will be greatly missed. My prayers for you and your family.
Kathy Kroemer
October 5, 2021
