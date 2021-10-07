Menu
Richard Newhouse
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Richard "Rich" P. Newhouse

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery near Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Hearts United for Animals in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Service
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary, PLYMOUTH
104 East Maple, Plymouth, NE
Oct
8
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery
near Plymouth, NE
Oct
8
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Cemetery
1 mile west of Plymouth, Plymouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
