Richard "Rich" P. Newhouse

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery near Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Hearts United for Animals in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.