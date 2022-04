Richard "Rich" P. Newhouse

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery near Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Hearts United for Animals in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.