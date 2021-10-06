Menu
Richard Newhouse
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Richard "Rich" P. Newhouse

Richard "Rich" P. Newhouse, 77 years of age, of Plymouth passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born on August 15, 1944 in Peru, IN to Alfred and Susan (Miller) Newhouse. Rich earned a Bachelor's Degree from Indiana State University. He worked as a Trainmaster for BNSF Railroad of 30 years. Rich married Geraldine Milius on April 22, 2001 in Lincoln. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth where he enjoyed hosting and attending bible studies. Rich also enjoyed golfing, animals, socializing with friends and spending time with family.

Rich is survived by his siblings, Phil Newhouse of Delano, CA, Chris Newhouse and wife Sharon of Wabash, IN, Babs Skeen of St. Charles, MO; mother-in-law, Eileen Bergmeier of Plymouth; brother-in-law, Dean Milius and wife Deb of Plymouth; sister-in-law, Jodi Hicks and husband David of DeWitt; his dog, Bernie; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine on August 1, 2020; father-in-law, Ervin Milius; stepmother-in-law, Wanda Milius; and stepfather-in-law, Harold Bergmeier.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery near Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Hearts United for Animals in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Service
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary, PLYMOUTH
104 East Maple, Plymouth, NE
Oct
8
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery
near Plymouth, NE
Oct
8
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Cemetery
1 mile west of Plymouth, Plymouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
