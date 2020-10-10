Richard William Reiber

Richard "Rich" William Reiber, 81 years of age, of Lincoln passed away in Beatrice Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020. He was born to Benjamin & Ida (Peek) Reiber on May 08, 1939 in Tecumseh. He grew up with his family in Tecumseh, attending Tecumseh Public School graduating with the class of 1957. As a child, he was cared for by the Shriners for his eyesite. Rich started his employment as a teenager working at Wherry Mortuary, then Trucking for the State of Nebraska. On October 3, 1959, he was united in marriage to Connie Hochstedler at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. Rich worked at EF Vanburskirk, Behrends Construction, and Ralph Darling & Don Tennipur Bulk Carriers. Rich started Trucking for his in-laws Keith and Maude Hochstedler at K & M Trucking before starting his own Trucking Company, Richard Reiber Trucking. Rich enjoyed his long hauls all over America, but especially his hauls to Texas & California, meeting new friends everywhere he went. He was known as a social butterfly. He loved watching Husker Football and greatly enjoyed his Peterbilt Semi, spending time with his family & attending their activities; especially the smiles & laughter had by all at The Reiber Family 4th of July Celebrations. Rich received the Caterpillar Million & Two Million Mile Club Service Award, OOIDA-Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association Life Member, and eared C.H. Robinson Service Award of recognition for his company high services standards, reliability, and professionalism for safety transporting 132 loads during the year 1991 and 139 loads in 1992. Rich loved to race hobby stock and stock cars and was a member of the Belleville Kansas Racing Hall of Fame for Hobby Stock and still holds some of their track records.

He is survived by his children Deborah Joyce, Michael Ray, and Cindy Reiber, all from Beatrice, grandchildren Tabitha Day-Joyce (Nick), Brittany Reiber, Ashley Reiber, Skyler Reiber, Jamie Reiber (David), James Reiber, and adoptedgGranddaughter Carey Stearns, several great-grandchildren, two sisters Carolyn (Wayne) Hauptmeier, Linda (Bob) Kelley, and one brother Tommy Reiber, niece Shauna Michel and nephews Wade Hauptmeier, Lance Hauptmeier, Jimmy Kelley and Bryan Reiber. My extended family of loved ones Sandy Kuhn, Sandy Carney, Georgia McCown, Jimmy Kuhn, Kalie Carney, Dottie Nash, Tylynn Carney, and Rich Strickland. Dearest friends Dave Heath and Joyce Jurgens. Rich is proceeded in death by his parents, sons Garry & Scott Reiber, granddaughter Carrie Day-Joyce, brother Danny Reiber & beloved Dog Oscar Meyer Weiner Puppy Reiber.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Sunday from noon-8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 4-5:30 p.m., and Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Rich's online guest book and view his video tribute after completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.