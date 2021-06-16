Sponsored by Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury.
Had some very good conversations with Rick at conventions. Will miss the good times. The family has my sympathy.
Sheriff David Weeks
Friend
June 22, 2021
Rick was an exceptional person who deeply cared about the law enforcement profession and strived to make it better through training and collaboration. I had an opportunity to get to know Rick and work with him on the Police Officers Association of Nebraska Board of Directors (POAN). I learned a lot from Rick during those years. He will be thoroughly missed.
Jim Peschong
Friend
June 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you all.
Mr. &Mrs. Patrick Carmichael ( Marie&Eddie´s son)
Family
June 16, 2021
It was great getting to know Rick and working with him thru the NSA-POAN Conferences for the past MANY years. Great man with a great love for law enforcement and the officers that serve. He will be missed.
Lt. Rich Hoaglund #802 North Platte Police Department North Platte, NE