Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rick L. Carmichael
FUNERAL HOME
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE

Rick L. Carmichael

November 16, 1946 – June 13, 2021


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Presbyterian Church - Fairbury
2310 H Street, Fairbury, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Had some very good conversations with Rick at conventions. Will miss the good times. The family has my sympathy.
Sheriff David Weeks
Friend
June 22, 2021
Rick was an exceptional person who deeply cared about the law enforcement profession and strived to make it better through training and collaboration. I had an opportunity to get to know Rick and work with him on the Police Officers Association of Nebraska Board of Directors (POAN). I learned a lot from Rick during those years. He will be thoroughly missed.
Jim Peschong
Friend
June 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you all.
Mr. &Mrs. Patrick Carmichael ( Marie&Eddie´s son)
Family
June 16, 2021
It was great getting to know Rick and working with him thru the NSA-POAN Conferences for the past MANY years. Great man with a great love for law enforcement and the officers that serve.
He will be missed.

Lt. Rich Hoaglund #802
North Platte Police Department
North Platte, NE
Lt. Rich Hoaglund
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results