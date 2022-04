Robby R. "Rob" Shumake

Robby R. "Rob" Shumake, 66, of Newcastle, WY died December 29, 2021 at his home.

Graveside services and burial 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Memorial to family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.