Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert B. Bowers

Robert B. Bowers

Robert B. Bowers, age 95, of Lincoln, formerly of Filley, passed away suddenly on October 24, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on August 17, 1925 at Filley to Ben and Agnes (Pedersen) Bowers. Robert was a lifelong farmer, raising mostly livestock and grain crops. He was also a lifelong member of the Gage County Agricultural Society and served many years as a Board Member. Robert participated in and enjoyed baseball, softball, bowling, and church activities. He especially enjoyed participating in 4-H and horse show activities with his two beloved children and many dear friends. Robert was a lifelong member of Filley United Methodist Church and, after his move to Lincoln, worshiped at Christ United Methodist Church.

Robert is survived by his wife Audrey Hendrickson Bowers whom he married on December 11, 1993; two children, Roxanna Meisinger and Ralph Bowers (Becky); grandchildren Jason, Ryan (Erin), Clarissa (Derek) and Amanda; two great-grandchildren on the way; and a sister, Ruby McKee (Harold), of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin; sister Beulah; and first wife, Ruth (Halcomb) Bowers, who passed away on October 2, 1992.

The family is planning a private service to be held when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Filley Cemetery in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.