Robert B. Bowers

Robert B. Bowers, age 95, of Lincoln, formerly of Filley, passed away suddenly on October 24, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on August 17, 1925 at Filley to Ben and Agnes (Pedersen) Bowers. Robert was a lifelong farmer, raising mostly livestock and grain crops. He was also a lifelong member of the Gage County Agricultural Society and served many years as a Board Member. Robert participated in and enjoyed baseball, softball, bowling, and church activities. He especially enjoyed participating in 4-H and horse show activities with his two beloved children and many dear friends. Robert was a lifelong member of Filley United Methodist Church and, after his move to Lincoln, worshiped at Christ United Methodist Church.

Robert is survived by his wife Audrey Hendrickson Bowers whom he married on December 11, 1993; two children, Roxanna Meisinger and Ralph Bowers (Becky); grandchildren Jason, Ryan (Erin), Clarissa (Derek) and Amanda; two great-grandchildren on the way; and a sister, Ruby McKee (Harold), of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin; sister Beulah; and first wife, Ruth (Halcomb) Bowers, who passed away on October 2, 1992.

The family is planning a private service to be held when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Filley Cemetery in care of the mortuary.