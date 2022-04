Mike was a valued member of our local chess club in Marysville, Kansas. He drove to Marysville regularly every Thursday night after July 28, 2016, when he first visited our chess club. In the first three weeks, he ranked 16, 12, and then 8 on our rating list. He NEVER dropped out of our top ten and was a feared competitor by every player in our club. I personally loved to play him because every game was very exciting. We are planning a Memorial Tournament to honor his name.

Samuel Musil Other September 21, 2021