Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Poutre

Robert M. Poutre

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel facebook page. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Wymore. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting friends from 6-7:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Thursday. A Scriptural Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The family requests that masks be worn at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the Alzheimer's Association with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bob's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE 68466
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE 68466
Sep
30
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE 68466
Oct
1
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
, Wymore, Nebraska
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
, Wymore, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.