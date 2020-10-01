Menu
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel facebook page. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Wymore. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Thursday. The family requests that masks be worn at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the Alzheimer's Association with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bob's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
