Robert "Bob" Dale Scheideler

Robert "Bob" Dale Scheideler, 85 years of age, of Beatrice passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born on May 10, 1936 at their home near Barneston to Edward and Mary (Schroeder) Scheideler. Bob was baptized on March 29, 1953 with his baptism verse Mark 16:16 "He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved." He was confirmed on August 5, 1960 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wymore. Bob's confirmation verse was Revelation 2:10 "Be thou faithful unto death and I will give thee a crown of life." He attended country school and Odell High School. Bob served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1958 to 1964. Bob married Darlene Meints on October 16, 1960 and two children were born to this marriage, Susan and Steve. He loved spending time with his family, especially the kids and grandkids and enjoyed attending their sporting events. Bob and Darlene spent their years doing the things they loved – square dancing, bible study, traveling and playing cards with friends. He worked at Store Kraft for 47 years before retiring. Bob missed working with people and a former boss told him to call him when he needed something to do so Bob then worked part time at Schottler's until he turned 70. He enjoyed his 43 years taking care of the yard and caring for the birds and squirrels for the Weston's.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene; daughter, Susan Bogenreif (Chuck) of Lincoln; son, Steve (Deb) of Beatrice; grandchildren, Kristen, Samantha, Wes, Jenna, Marissa and Tiffany; 8 great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard of Beatrice. He will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond and Harold (Laura); and sister-in-law, Marilyn Scheideler.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. The family strongly recommends masks. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the church basement. Visitation will be held Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mission Central who supplies missionaries for Lutheran Church Missouri Synod or family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.