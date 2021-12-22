Menu
Robert Scheideler
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Robert "Bob" Dale Scheideler

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. The family strongly recommends masks. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the church basement. Visitation will be held at the church one hour preceding services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mission Central who supplies missionaries for Lutheran Church Missouri Synod or family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
22
Prayer Service
1:15p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in the church basement
Beatrice, NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory

So sorry for your loss, we know we will meet in heaven. As we get older there seems to be more in heaven of our families and friends. Praying for you!
Elaine Wittler
December 21, 2021
