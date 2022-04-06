Robert "Bob" Lee Schmidt

Robert "Bob" Lee Schmidt, 86 years of age, of Jansen passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. He was born on January 25, 1936 in Plymouth to Carl and Ilda (Sellenrick) Schmidt. Bob was baptized on February 16, 1936 at Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine by Pastor W. Ernstmeyer. He was also confirmed at Zion Lutheran on April 10, 1949 by Pastor Theodore Schmidt. Bob attended grades 1 – 6 at School District 73, grades 7 and 8 at Zion Lutheran School near Harbine and graduated from Plymouth High School. He served his country six years in the Nebraska Army National Guard. On August 8, 1964, Bob married Marjorie Irene Nommensen at Zion Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee, WI. They had 3 children; Heidi, Scott and Heather. Bob was a farmer all his life, but also worked for electrician Milton Hueske and worked for Milius Hardware in Plymouth for over 40 years as a service-repair man and in later years as a heating and cooling technician. He also served on the board of the Rural Plymouth Fire Department. Bob was a faithful member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth for over 55 years, during which he served as an elder, a trustee and a member of the school board and the endowment committee. He loved Husker football and had season tickets most of his life. He enjoyed playing Pitch and Poker with his friends Allen, Bob, Richard and Wayne.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marge; children, Heidi Orth and husband Robert of Beatrice, Scott and wife Kimberly of Olathe, KS, Heather Lloyd and husband Korey of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Jonas Lloyd, Rebecca and Sara Schmidt and Sienna Orth; step-grandchildren, Braden and Brynley Chrest; brother, Darold Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Dennis Nommensen and wife Joan, Bob Nommensen, Ron Nommensen and wife Lois and Dave Nommensen and wife Laurie, all of Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; sister, Phyllis; sisters-in-law, Lillian Schmidt and Barbara Nommensen; niece, Janet McGrane; and nephew, Todd Nommensen.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church with the church elders in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth in charge of arrangements.