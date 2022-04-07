Robert "Bob" Lee Schmidt

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church with the church elders in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.