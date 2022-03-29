Robert Wayne Warren

Robert W. Bob Warren, age 87, of Beatrice, formerly of Wymore passed away on March 27, 2022. He was born in Table Rock on July 28, 1934, to Frank Warren and Nettie Camp Warren Santee. He grew up in Table Rock, attending school there through his sophomore year of high school. His family then moved to Wymore, where he graduated from Wymore High School in 1952. After he retired from the US Navy, he took classes at Southeast Community College in Fairbury on the GI bill. His work history included being a Chief Petty Officer (disbursing clerk) in the US Navy (retired), as a clerk at Gambles hardware store in Wymore, and was a Wymore business proprietor: Bob's Service and Bob's Farm Tire Service. He was also a hobby farmer. Bob Warren was easy to love and maddening at the same time. He was equal parts generous and stubborn. As a father, he was loving, but didn't tolerate any monkey business – becoming famous for many colorful and firm requests for better behavior (straighten up and fly right). As a small business owner, he was hardworking and adaptable. As a 20 year Navy man, he was dedicated. He was a reluctant dancer, an avid card player (pinochle, solitaire), and enjoyed music – often whistling or singing to himself. He never met a pie he didn't like and had a weakness for ice cream. A proper meal was steak and taters. He took his coffee with cream, his tea with sugar, and his beer with a can of tomato juice (red beer). He loved reading the classifieds (you never know what you might be missing), the funny papers (the only part of the paper you can believe), and was good at the jumble. He loved old tractors (unless the seat was too high), didn't like to throw things out (never know when you're gonna need that some day), and at one point had seven rototillers. He loved John Wayne movies, Leave it to Beaver, and MASH. He was obsessed with the Weather Channel. He spent many hours cheering for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and other college sports, preferring them to pro teams. He was very active in leadership roles for scouting when his boys were in boy scouts. He loved rural settings, especially near water. He loved to fish but "never caught anything." He was good with numbers and had a knack for teaching. He knew what children liked and went out of his way to set up fun things – hay rides, a borrowed pony, BB guns, random games, or just a bag of balloons. There were carnival trips and Sunday afternoon drives (which got mixed reviews). He had a fear of heights (flying, mountains, and stepstools) and snakes (often worrying he'd meet one on a tractor tire repair near Barneston).

He was predeceased by his parents as well as a patient and loving wife, Kathryn Wymore Warren. He is survived by yet another patient and loving wife, Mildred Janssen Radebaugh Warren, who earned her stripes as a dedicated wife and caregiver during Bob's final years. He was preceded in death by his brothers and in-laws Dean (Esther), Glenn (Dorothy), Orville, Norma Warren, Marge Warren, and Clay Tyree. He was also predeceased by his son Fred Warren and son-in-law Tom Carsey, daughters-in-law Susie Lorraine and Carrie Sauer. He is survived by one brother, Bill Warren of Wymore and two sisters Mary Lou Tyree Chewning (Fred) of Lebanon, OR, and Donna Paul (Gary) of Bellevue and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Surviving children and their spouses left to remind each other of his idiosyncrasies: Robert Warren (Graciela), Round Hill, VA, Debbie Cupp (Lynn), Smithfield, VA, Jerry Warren, Dunellon, FL, Barbara Ann Warren, Cartersville, GA, Susan Warren Guthrie (Joe), Wichita, KS, Dawn Carsey Shelton (John), Durham, NC, Dan Warren (Karen), Lehigh Acres, FL, Barry Radebaugh (Karen), Roca (who were endlessly patient and helpful through a very difficult time).

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 9:45 a.m. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery Honor with military honors being rendered by the United States Navy and the Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions are designated to the Anderson Post #25 American Legion with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bob's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.