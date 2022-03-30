Menu
Robert Warren
Robert Wayne Warren

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 9:45 a.m. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery Honor with military honors being rendered by the United States Navy and the Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions are designated to the Anderson Post #25 American Legion with the funeral home in charge. Sign Bob's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.


Bob was a great guy to work for at his service station. Patient but firm. Taught me a lot about oil changes & tire repairs for sure. My condolences to the family.
Jeff Zvolanek
Work
March 29, 2022
