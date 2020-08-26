Robert William "Bob" Barton

Robert William "Bob" Barton departed this world on August 15, 2020. He was born April 3, 1988 in Auburn. Bob loved music, playing his guitar, fishing, his best friend Toby, being Uncle Bob and especially spending time with his daughter. He enjoyed making people laugh and was known as a world class storyteller.

Left to honor his memory include his significant other, Jadrian Yates of Beatrice; daughter, Kennedy of Beatrice; mother, Christine Cole and significant other Terry Hilt of Carter Lake, IA; father, David Barton, Jr. of Omaha; brothers, David Barton of Council Bluffs, IA, Christopher Barton of Beatrice, Adam Barton of Council Bluffs, IA; nieces and nephews, Tayla deKoning, Carter Barton, Natalee Barton, A.J. Barton; Jadrian's mother, Sue Yates of Beatrice; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Bob is preceded in death by his grandparents; Bess and John Dwight Griffiths, David Barton, Sr., Emma "Gommie" Pedersen; sister-in-law, Tiffany Barton and Jadrian's father, David Yates.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Riverside Park of Beatrice. Following the celebration, the family will meet and greet relatives and friends until 4:00 p.m. Please bring your lawn chair and guitar if you have one. Private Inurnment of the cremains will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to Kennedy's NEST fund. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.