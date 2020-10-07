Robert A. Williams

Robert A Williams, 86, of Magnolia Beach, TX, formerly of Beatrice, passed in DeTar Hospital, Victoria, TX. A graduate of Beatrice HS 1952 and a veteran of the Air Force. He spent many years with Behrens Construction & Behrens Redi-Mix of Beatrice. He was also a manager for Abel Construction of Lincoln. A co-owner of several Beatrice businesses over the years, one being Rolla Rena Skate Center. As top salesman for Texas Refinery Corp., he ultimately relocated to Texas. An avid classic car enthusiast, he was a classic car dealer for 30 years in Nebraska and Texas and rode Harley's in the Shriner Precision Drill Team out of Lincoln.

He is survived by his wife Frances Williams, daughter Jana McLaughlin and husband Kevin, grandsons Jared Bence and Jason Bence. He is preceded in death by his parents Marion and Bertha Williams, and brother Larry Williams.

Following cremation, there is no memorial scheduled at this time.