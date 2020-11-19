Menu
Rodney Marshall

Rodney "Rod" Lee Marshall

Rodney "Rod" Lee Marshall, aged 78 of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2020. He was a Master Mason, Member of the Scottish Right, a Shriner, a pilot, Republican, hunter, fisherman, avid reader, Cornhusker, and member of the NRA.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Marilyn (Otto), and many heartbroken family and friends.

Masonic Rights took place last week. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. A full obituary may be viewed at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.
My Mom worked for Rod and Marilyn for many years at the TruckStop north of Beatrice.They were both very good to her and she enjoyed working for them.
Delbert Wardlaw
November 19, 2020