Rodney John Sagehorn
FUNERAL HOME
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE

Rodney John Sagehorn

Rodney John Sagehorn, Kimberling City, MO son of John and Lois Sagehorn, was born March 28, 1941 in Beatrice, and departed this life on February 17, 2021 at the age of 79. Rod grew up on a family farm outside Claytonia, hard work but also many stories of fun with a loving family. In High School, he lettered four years in basketball, baseball and football. He was a member of the 1958 Nebraska high school basketball championship team which, in 2007, was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame for its undefeated season. He attended Doane College and Nebraska Wesleyan College. During this time, Rod met Sandra, the love of his life, and they were married for 57 years. Rod started as a diesel locomotive mechanic with Burlington Northern Railroad in Lincoln, and progressed through the mechanical division as he and his family moved to St. Louis, MO; La Crosse and Hudson, WI; Kansas City, MO and Ft. Worth, TX. After 38 years, Rod retired as Vice President of the Mechanical Division overseeing maintenance of all rail cars and locomotives. He chaired the rules committee, Mechanical Division, of the Association of American Railroads from 1989-1992. Later Rod joined First Union Rail Corporation in Chicago where he led this leasing company's Mechanical Division for another 11 years until his retirement. After retirement, Rod and Sandra built their dream home on Table Rock Lake in MO where they have welcomed friends and family for relaxing times overlooking the lake. Rod was an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, golfing and boating, and was always up for a round of cribbage! Wherever they lived, he and Sandra could be found serving faithfully in their church. Rod and Sandra had remarkable travel adventures from the Russian arctic to river cruising in France, touring New Zealand, the Canadian Rockies and the Caribbean. They shared road trips through nearly every U.S. state and visited Hawaii and Alaska to boot. Rod served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve, Airman 3c, weapons mechanic.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Randall Sagehorn. Survivors include: his wife, Sandra Lynette (Roelfs) Sagehorn of Kimberling City, MO; daughter, Pam Werley and husband, Mark; son, Doug Sagehorn and wife, Jill; brother, Norlyn Sagehorn; three sisters, Sherril Wegele and husband, Lyle; Jeris Schreiter and husband, Jack and Debra Anderson and husband, Russ; four grandchildren, Michael and Zachary Werley and Sydney and Trevor Sagehorn and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral Service for Rod will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church 2:00 p.m. in Diller with Reverend Mark Liscom. Visitation & Viewing will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the church. A service and burial will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home of Fairbury. Memorial gifts may be made to The American Heart Association. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Kimberling City, MO
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church - Diller
121 Lavelle Street, Diller, NE
Feb
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church - Diller
121 Lavelle Street, Diller, NE
Feb
27
Graveside service
2:45p.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
71100 581st Ave, Diller, NE
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Rod's passing. I worked for Rod at First Union Rail toward the end of his career. He was a good man and a good supervisor -- knowledgeable and fair-minded, well-liked and respected. God bless him and may he rest in peace in his heavenly home.
Jim Zapinski
Friend
February 24, 2021
My condolences to the family and my prayers are with you. I had the great pleasure of working with Rod while at Rail Car Nebraska and Greenbrier, his knowledge of the rail industry was untouchable bye anyone else I knew in my 40 yrs of railroad! His Love of the outdoors and expert marksmanship was a great joy for him bye watching his smile. God Bless You All
Ken Smollen
Friend
February 23, 2021
Sandra and family,
We were heartbroken to hear of Rod's recent passing. Although it has been years since you served FUMC Grapevine your family will impact our lives forever. May you find comfort in friends, family, memories and the One who suffers with us and gives us strength to carry on. Love and blessings,
Dorothy Anderson
Dorothy Anderson
Friend
February 23, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Neil Anderson
February 22, 2021
Rod was a person that enjoyed life, was a great friend, was a wonderful family man and really cared about people. He and his family were backyard neighbors to us in Onalaska, WI., when we all had young families. We treasure the times we had together. We also treasure the meals that we have shared in Florida the last several years as we all escaped Midwest winters. We will miss Rod and a light of joy has gone out of our lives. To Sandra, Pam, Doug and their families, our hearts are with you during this time of remembering your husband and father. You are in our prayers and please keep in touch.
Carl and Rona Loweth
Friend
February 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Babs Crombie
Friend
February 21, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Rod's passing I worked with him as a consultant for First Union Rail. My condolences to his family.
Thomas Stewart
Coworker
February 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results