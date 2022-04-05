Roger D. DeBoer

Roger D. DeBoer, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on February 27, 1934 on the family farm outside of Panama to Rueben and Elizabeth (Doctor) DeBoer. Roger graduated from Adams High School in Adams in May of 1952. He married Doris Carey on August 20, 1953. Roger worked for the Burlington Railroad until joining the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. After the Army, he attended Universal Trade School in Omaha and graduated in July of 1958. After graduation, Roger and Doris moved to Beatrice and worked for Best Plumbing and Heating. They purchased Noakes Refrigeration from Ralph Noakes in 1961. Roger operated the business until his retirement in 1996. His hobbies included shooting trap where he served in leadership roles in the Beatrice Gun Club for several years, serving as president at the time the current club house was built in 1971, attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren, hunting, trapping, fishing, farming and raising livestock. After retirement, he liked to plant a large garden and tend to his fruit trees. As a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice, he served as an usher and a church board member.

Roger is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Gary and wife Laura, Jay and wife Jodi, Russ and wife Kelly; daughter, Rita Robinson and husband Kerry; sister, Betty Ikerd and husband Jim; sisters-in-law, Linda DeBoer, Wilma Hoeven and husband Jon; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Lance (Shannon), Laci (Logan), Chase (Kyla), Paul, Adam, Jane, Lucy, Isaac, Gregory, Tagg, Maddox, Finley, Katelyn, Addison, Avery, Ryland, Jackson, Keller and Cohen. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry, parents-in-law, Tom and Stella Carey; and brother-in-law, Don Carey and wife Mildred.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. Interment with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church parlor. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.