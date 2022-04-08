Menu
Roger DeBoer
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Roger D. DeBoer

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. Interment with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church parlor. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Apr. 8, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our hearts are broken for you but we rejoice with you knowing you will be reunited with Roger. May your memories with Roger bring smiles and laughter as you remenanice the good times.
Mike and Jean Engstrom
Friend
April 7, 2022
We shall see and know him in heaven, looking forward to visiting with him.
Jim and Nancy Notter, Lacey, WA
April 5, 2022
