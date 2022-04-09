Roger D. DeBoer

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. Interment with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church parlor. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.