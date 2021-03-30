Roger Kenneth Gronewold

Roger Kenneth Gronewold was taken to his heavenly home on March 28, 2021. Roger was born on January 29, 1937 to John and Anna (Schuster) Gronewold in Beatrice, he was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell, and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church in Adams. Roger was united in marriage to Charlotte Ann Schmidt at the Zion Lutheran Church, west of Clatonia. Children of this union are Scott (Pamela), Russell (Jane), Mark (Pamela) Gronewold and Cindy (special friend Rick) Coffey. Roger had a life-long love of farming and working with animals. He was happiest when out working in God's nature, going to his children's and grandchildren's activities, and having coffee with his friends.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte; children, Scott (Pamela), Russell (Jane), Mark (Pamela) Gronewold and Cindy (special friend Rick) Coffey; grandchildren, Jenna (Curtis) Huttenmaier, Jonathan (Emily) Gronewold, Joel (Jocelyn) Gronewold, Caleb (Allie) Gronewold, Anna Gronewold, Becca (Drew) Schneider, Sara Gronewold, Kylie (Zach) Darlington, Michael Gronewold, Jasmine (Eli) Caban, and Derrick Coffey; great-grandchildren, Weylan, Calvin, Arianna, and Vin; sister, Marilyn (Ernest) Zimmerman; many dearly loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Orville and Grace Schmidt; sister and brother-in-law, Margery and Robert Dunlap; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Quackenbush and Susan Clement; nephews, Steve Dunlap and Rodney Zimmerman.

A private family prayer service will be held at the Fox Funeral Home in Adams on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, followed by the committal service at Highland Cemetery in Adams with Pastor Kevin Arndt officiating. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Adams on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Adams.