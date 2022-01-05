Roger M. Holsing

Roger M. Holsing, 68, died unexpectedly on January 3, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on September 18, 1953 in Beatrice. He graduated from Wilber-Clatonia High School in 1971. Roger married Cindy Broz on January 25, 1975 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Soap Creek) of rural DeWitt. He was a life-long farmer and seed dealer for over fifty years. Roger was a life-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he served as an elder, Sunday school superintendent, and was on the church council and cemetery committee. Roger enjoyed barbecues, baseball, traveling, boating, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Holsing of Pickrell; two daughters, Casey Holsing and special friend Mitch Krueger of Beatrice, and Carrie (Patrick) Derickson of Wilber; two grandchildren, Elise and Jace Derickson of Wilber; mother, Beverly Holsing of Lincoln; brother, Alan (Sheri) Holsing of DeWitt; sisters, Ronda (David) Lambert of Greenwood and Susan (Thad) Stauffer of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Kim (Alan) Florian of Loveland, CO; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Holsing; parents-in-law, Bernard and Marilyn Broz.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Clatonia Community Center with Pastor Myron Meyer officiating. Burial will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery of rural DeWitt. A prayer service for the immediate family will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the community center. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then at the Clatonia Community Center one hour preceding the service on Saturday. Family will meet and greet relatives and friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.