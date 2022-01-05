Menu
Roger M. Holsing
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Roger M. Holsing

Roger M. Holsing, 68, died unexpectedly on January 3, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on September 18, 1953 in Beatrice. He graduated from Wilber-Clatonia High School in 1971. Roger married Cindy Broz on January 25, 1975 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Soap Creek) of rural DeWitt. He was a life-long farmer and seed dealer for over fifty years. Roger was a life-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he served as an elder, Sunday school superintendent, and was on the church council and cemetery committee. Roger enjoyed barbecues, baseball, traveling, boating, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Holsing of Pickrell; two daughters, Casey Holsing and special friend Mitch Krueger of Beatrice, and Carrie (Patrick) Derickson of Wilber; two grandchildren, Elise and Jace Derickson of Wilber; mother, Beverly Holsing of Lincoln; brother, Alan (Sheri) Holsing of DeWitt; sisters, Ronda (David) Lambert of Greenwood and Susan (Thad) Stauffer of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Kim (Alan) Florian of Loveland, CO; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Holsing; parents-in-law, Bernard and Marilyn Broz.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Clatonia Community Center with Pastor Myron Meyer officiating. Burial will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery of rural DeWitt. A prayer service for the immediate family will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the community center. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then at the Clatonia Community Center one hour preceding the service on Saturday. Family will meet and greet relatives and friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
8
Lying in State
9:00a.m.
Clatonia Community Center
NE
Jan
8
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
Clatonia Community Center
NE
Jan
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Clatonia Community Center
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy Saddened to hear of Rogers passing Always thought of him as being a great guy. Condolences to you and the family
Richard Pomajzl
Friend
January 7, 2022
Cindy, so very sad to hear the terrible news about Roger. He was a classmate of ours, and one of the good guys. He will be greatly missed. Thinking of you and your family.
Kenneth and Doris Koll
January 6, 2022
Cindy, sending sympathy to you and family in the death of Roger. May your hearts over flow with memories. Know that you all are Loved by many. Carol Roy
Carol Ripa Roy
January 6, 2022
Deepest sympathy to the Holsing family.
Mrs. Curtis Schwaninger
January 6, 2022
