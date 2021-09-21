Roland Jack Garrison

Roland Jack Garrison, 87 years of age, of DeWitt passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Thursday afternoon, September 16, 2021. He was born on January 26, 1934 in Omaha. His parents were Milo and Lizzie (Essman) Garrison and Jack was a 1952 graduate of DeWitt High School. Jack and Ellen Petracek were married on April 1, 1955 until she passed away in 1985. Jack served his country in the United States Army from January 14, 1955 until December 29, 1956. Jack and Mary (Quackenbush) Bartlett were married on November 16, 1985. He was employed at American Tool Company in DeWitt for 43 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt, Wilber Masonic Lodge, Sesostris Shrine and the Blue Valley Tri Scats, Crete Rotary Club, and served on the DeWitt Fire and Rescue Unit from 1964-2008. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, tinkering, traveling, flying, animals, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Mary; sons Steve (Donna) Garrison of DeWitt, Tim (Pam) Garrison of DeWitt, and Dustin Garrison of DeWitt; daughters Kerri (Kevin) Thornburg and Kristi (Monte Murkle) Rahe, all of DeWitt; daughter-in-law Cyndi Novotny of Beatrice; stepchildren Randy (Jane) Bartlett of DeWitt, Teri (Jim) Clark of Lincoln, Robin (Renee) Bartlett of DeWitt, Rusty (Brenda) Bartlett of Pender, Tyler Mentel of DeWitt, and Riley (Tawnya) Bartlett of Knob Noster, MO; 30 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; and brother Terry (Donna) Higgins of Copperas Cove, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Ellen; son Randy Garrison; brother Duffy (Jene) Garrison; sisters Rosa (Jim) Higgins, Fern (Bud) Welch, and Idell (Pete) Mead; grandson at birth Holden Rahe; in-laws Ed & Emma Petracek, Eugene (Ilene) Petracek, Jack & Ella Quackenbush, Guy Mentel, and Nita Higgins.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery with military graveside services provided by the Hawes-Wood Post #212, American Legion and the American Legion Riders. The body will lie in state Monday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and at the church Tuesday after 1:00 p.m. A family prayer service will be at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jack's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.