Rollin L. Lohmeyer

Rollin L. Lohmeyer, 88, Hays, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at HaysMed. He was born June 23, 1932 in Clatonia, the son of Clarence and Emma Louise (Koch) Lohmeyer. He was a graduate of Beatrice High School in the class of 1951. In 1952, he was drafted into the United States Army and served for 13 months in the Korean War. On November 24, 1957, he was united in marriage to JoNel Diggs in Beatrice, and they celebrated nearly 58 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on November 4, 2015. Rollin worked as a shoe salesman his entire career, starting as a salesman and working his way up to manager at Gallenkamp Shoe Store at The Mall in Hays from 1972 until the store closed in 1986. He then worked in the shoe department at JC Penney until his retirement in 1997. Rollin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed tinkering with his antique cars and Cushman Motor Scooters and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters: Sue Morelock of Manhattan, Sara Brandt and husband Larry of Dumas, TX, and Amy Gasper and husband Troy of Victoria, a sister-in-law: Ida Lohmeyer of Beatrice, seven grandchildren: Megan Pfannenstiel and husband Tyler of Hays, Madalyn Morelock of Manhattan, Grace Ellis and husband Brandon of Dallas, TX, Hilary Brandt of Dumas, TX, Sam Brandt and wife Felisha of Dumas, TX, Dalton Gasper and wife Laramie of Victoria, and Dylan Gasper of Hays, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoNel, his parents, an infant daughter: Ruth Lee Lohmeyer, and a brother: DeWane Lohmeyer.

Graveside Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt, with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. Military graveside services by Bitting-Norman Legion Post #27 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice. Condolences and memories of Rollin may be shared with the family at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com