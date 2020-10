Rollin L. Lohmeyer

Graveside Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt, with Pastor Doyle Karst officiating. Military graveside services by Bitting-Norman Legion Post #27 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice.