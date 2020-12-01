Ron Belding

Ron Belding, 71, of Beatrice passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on February 18, 1949 in Fairbury to Orville "Max" and Vivian (Karr) Belding. Ron grew up in the Odell area and graduated from Odell High School in 1966. He then went to technical school in Milford and received his Associate's Degree in Auto Body Repair in 1968. After college, Ron moved to Beatrice and worked in a couple of body shops, later opening Ron's Body Shop in 1984. He owned and operated Ron's Body Shop up until his passing. Ron married Julie King on October 12, 1996 in Lincoln. In 1999, Ron purchased 120 acres with the vision of developing three to five acre private residential lots which is now called Whispering Pines Estates. Ron enjoyed working, being outdoors, traveling and was an avid fisherman. He loved making memories with all his grandkids and watching them grow up.

Survivors include his loving wife, Julie of Beatrice; son, Chris (Steph) Belding of Beatrice; daughter, Brandy Brodersen of Ravenna; step-daughters, Melissa (Jesse) Reeves, Alli (Jackie) Daniel, all of Lincoln; mother, Vivian Belding of Beatrice; grandchildren, Colton, Calee and Charleigh Belding, Keagan and Kaden Brodersen, Camryn and Braxtyn Reeves, Tré and Tayte Daniel; sisters, Cathy Briggs and husband Dale of Beatrice, Jackie Swartz of Endicott; brother, Michael (Deb) Belding of Beatrice; close friends, Doug (Deb) Swoboda of Beatrice and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Max; infant sister, Teresa Belding; grandchildren, Elijah Reeves and Jayda Daniel.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Due to the current Covid-19 limitations regarding funeral attendance the family encourages you to watch Ron's service livestreamed on Fox Funeral Home's Facebook page. The family invites you to join them for a celebration at the Veteran's Club in Beatrice following the funeral service at approximately 2:00 p.m. Casual dress is highly encouraged, social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.