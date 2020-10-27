Ron Meints

Ron Meints passed away on October 22, 2020 in Chadron. Ron was born on June 20, 1958 to Harvey and Evelyn Meints in Beatrice. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1976 and went to continue his education at UNL for Agriculture-Business and graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1980. He then moved to Chadron, where he worked at the First National Bank of Chadron as a loan officer. Ron was elected to the Dawes County Ag Society Board and the Ridgeview Country Club Board. He was a member of the B.P.O.E (Elks) and Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee. He was the VP of First National of Chadron, chairman of the First National Bank of Chadron loan committee. Ron was the co-founder of the Chadron FFA Alumni Board and he volunteered for the Chadron State College annual scholarship fund drive. Ron enjoyed many things. One of his favorite hobbies was golfing. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing, traveling, cards, and bowling. Ron was also an avid Huskers fan!

Ron is survived by his mother Evelyn Meints of Beatrice; brothers Leroy (Cheryl) Meints of Beatrice and Dailan (Janice) Meints of Cortland; nephews Jason Meints of Ogallala, Trevor (fiancé Brittany Bowman) Meints of Castle Rock, CO; nieces Nicole (Nick) Grummert and Hannah Meints of Lincoln; great-nephews Sean Meints, Dylan Meints, Lane Grummert.

Ron is preceded in death by his father Harvey E. Meints and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Committal service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Pickrell. A memorial has been established for Co-Pay Ministry. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.