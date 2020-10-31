Ronald R. Fritz

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Reverend Paixao Baptista officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery in Adams with full military graveside services provided by the United States Army, Beatrice Freedom Riders, and Adams American Legion Post #221. The body will lie in state from noon-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:00 p.m. All are asked to wear masks and exercise social distancing at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation with the funeral home in charge.