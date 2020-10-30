Ronald R. Fritz

Ronald R. Fritz, 76 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday morning, October 29, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1943 to Oscar and Edna (Steele) Fritz in Beatrice. He grew up on a farm 5 miles south of Adam, attended rural grade school at Coffman School, and graduated from Adams High School in 1961. He then attended Lincoln School of Commerce and worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha. Ron joined the United States Army and proudly served on active duty from July 7, 1964 until June 12, 1967, where he developed and maintained strong friendships with his fellow GI's. Ron then received a BS and master's degree at the University Of Nebraska in Lincoln. Ron and Nancy Hultquist were married on June 23, 1974 and became proud parents of two sons, Brad and Marcus. He had worked for the University of Nebraska and Store Kraft in Beatrice and finished as a self-employed financial adviser. Ron grew up as an active member of the Adams United Methodist Church and to Boy Scouts. He currently was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. He enjoyed sports, outdoor activities (especially hunting and fishing), making things for friends and family, on was proud to be a "do it yourselfer".

Survivors include wife Nancy; sons Brad Fritz of Beatrice and Marcus Fritz of Lincoln; and brother Larry Fritz of Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Reverend Paixao Baptista officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery in Adams with full military graveside services provided by the United States Army, Beatrice Freedom Riders, and Adams American Legion Post #221. The body will lie in state from noon-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:00 p.m. All are asked to wear masks and exercise social distancing at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ron's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.