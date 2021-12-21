Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Spier
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Ronald A. Spier, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Dale Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
23
Interment
Lincoln Memorial Park
Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time
Lillian (Dieckhoff) Fritch
Other
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results