Ronald A. Spier, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Dale Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.