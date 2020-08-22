Menu
Rosalie A. Tegtmeier

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Social distancing will be applied at the church. A brief burial service will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice following the funeral. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
23
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Aug
24
Lying in State
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Christ Community Church of Beatrice
Aug
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Christ Community Church of Beatrice
My thoughts and prayers go out to Rosalies family during this time of loss. Rosalie was a sweet lady always taking the time to remember and to ask how our family was doing. May she Rest In Peace. Al and Candy Mentgen
Candy Waltke Mentgen
August 21, 2020