Rose Grummert

Rose Grummert was born in Beatrice to Walter and Irene Scheve on July 12, 1932 and was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Harbine on July 31, 1932. She attended rural Zion School for grades 1 through 7, often riding her pony to school. She attended St. Paul's Lutheran School in Plymouth for 8th grade, where she was also confirmed on May 26, 1946. She graduated from Plymouth High School in May 1950. On December 31, 1950, Rose married Gaylard Grummert at St. Pauls' Lutheran Church and they had 4 children: Cynthia, Audrey, Dan and Teri. In 1953, Rose moved with her family to San Luis Obispo, CA, where she was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. In 1966, after moving to Fair Oaks, CA, she attended Faith Lutheran Church, where she is currently a member.

Rose is survived by her husband Gaylard, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 13 1 great-grandchildren, her brother Walt and his wife Dorothy, and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister, Marg.

Rose was buried at Fair Oaks Cemetery, in Fair Oaks, CA, on October 9, 2020.