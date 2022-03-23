Rowena Kay Hagemeier

Rowena 'Roni' Kay Hagemeier, 74, of Fullerton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home. Rowena was born on October 4, 1947 to James and Marian (With) Sabin at Beatrice. She was united in marriage to Donald Hagemeier and they later divorced. Rowena had worked many jobs over her lifetime. Her favorite job was driving the school bus on the country route for Beatrice Public Schools. She loved all the children from elementary to high school. She also worked for Formit and Tonka Lanes in Beatrice and worked many years at Goodyear in Lincoln. When she first arrived in Fullerton, she worked at Casey's. She loved watching Wheel of Fortune, Husker volleyball, and the Kansas City Royals. She also enjoyed reading and spent a lot of time at the Fullerton library. She especially loved her dog, Suzie.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronda (Kenneth) Malander of Fullerton; grandchildren, Lauren (Trei) Garza of Lincoln, Morgan (Ian) Carson of Edmond, OK, and Garrett Malander and his special friend, Alexis; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Carson and Greyson Garza and one great-grandchild on the way; three sisters, DeAnna Laughlin, Kathleen (Robert) Rogus, and Janice (Raymon) Oeltjen; brother, James (Melody) Sabin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her son, Daniel Hagemeier; her parents; niece, Denise Frerichs Rogus; and brother-in-law, Dr. Kenneth Laughlin.

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with Reverend Allen Pingel officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.