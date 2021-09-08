Menu
Roy Allen Davison
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Roy Allen Davison

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Interment with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Sep
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
