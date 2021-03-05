Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell Smith
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Russell E. "Smitty" Smith

Russell E. "Smitty" Smith, age 91 of Wymore passed away at his home on March 2, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial of ashes will be at the Omaha National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8th. There will be no viewing or visitation, but a register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Smitty's online register book and view his full obituary at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Wymore Church of Christ
Wymore, NE
Mar
8
Burial
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.