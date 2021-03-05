Russell E. "Smitty" Smith

Russell E. "Smitty" Smith, age 91 of Wymore passed away at his home on March 2, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial of ashes will be at the Omaha National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8th. There will be no viewing or visitation, but a register book will be available at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Smitty's online register book and view his full obituary at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home.