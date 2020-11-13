Ruth A. Mason

Ruth A. Mason, 81, of Beatrice passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on February 8, 1939 at Arlington, MA and graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School in 1957. She had various jobs until her marriage to Dean A. Mason in 1960 at St. Phillip's Catholic Church in Roxbury, MA. After her husband's retirement from the Navy in 1974, they moved to Beatrice to raise their family and lived in Beatrice until 1996 when they moved to Elephant Butte, NM. She returned to Beatrice in August of 2003. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice for over 20 years where she was a member of the Altar Society for 18 years and served as treasurer and secretary of Circle #1. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #27 and the VFW Auxiliary both of Beatrice.

Survivors include her son, Gregory (Diane) Mason of Raymore; daughter-in-law, Amy Bowen of Louisville; five grandchildren, Samantha, Casey, Jeffrey (Jordan), Jonathan, and Sidney; sister, Sandra Marinelli of Hanson, MA; brother, Robert Grimshaw of Providence, RI; special friend, Pat Rose of Grand Junction, CO; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen Healy Grimshaw; her beloved husband, Dean A. Mason, Sr. (2003); two sons, Jeffrey Wayne Mason (1984) and Dean, Jr. (2015); and sisters, Paula Vietze and Jean Giammalvo.

Private family graveside services will be held at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the St. Joseph Altar Society. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.